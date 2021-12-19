GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

