GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 36,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.