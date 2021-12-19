GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,496,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

