GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

