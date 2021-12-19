GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $150.83 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.