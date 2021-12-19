GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

