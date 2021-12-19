GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

