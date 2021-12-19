GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.97 and a 200 day moving average of $272.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.