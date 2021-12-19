GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $496.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

