GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $615.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.