GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 13,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

