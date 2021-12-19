GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 23,162 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

