GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

