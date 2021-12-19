GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.