GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

