GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

