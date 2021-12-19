GXChain Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $144.99 million and approximately $183.30 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,830,993 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

