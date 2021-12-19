Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,713 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

