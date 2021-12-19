Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,770.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

