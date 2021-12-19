Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,207 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

INTF opened at $28.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

