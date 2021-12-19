Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

