HaloDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,597.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $441,732.17 and approximately $8,597.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

