Handshake Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $411,825.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $127.81 million and approximately $411,825.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.37 or 0.08395019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00329336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00929529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074528 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00390512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00264586 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 449,370,821 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

