HAPI Price Down 23.8% This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.39 or 0.00069280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $717,645.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 538,763 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

