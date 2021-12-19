Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,737.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

