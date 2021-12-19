Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,936.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.