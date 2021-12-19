Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.31 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

