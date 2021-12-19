Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

