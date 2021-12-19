Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 18,291 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.