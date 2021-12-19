Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 131,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

