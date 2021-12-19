Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,770.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

