Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,619 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.