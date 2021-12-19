Harvest Finance Price Hits $92.49 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $92.49 or 0.00197061 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $60.49 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 676,487 coins and its circulating supply is 654,010 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

