HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $354,799.28 and $26,985.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

