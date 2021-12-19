Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $101,847.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $101,847.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006938 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

