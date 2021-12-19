Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.23 million and $803,557.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00009245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,012.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.74 or 0.08361082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00334473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.41 or 0.00932533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00390099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00265248 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 19,149,527 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.