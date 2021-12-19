Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 638,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.