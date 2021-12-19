HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.