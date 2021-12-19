Head to Head Contrast: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.73 $32.19 million $2.55 9.11 Univest Financial $279.27 million 3.04 $46.92 million $3.41 8.47

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36% Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

