Head-To-Head Review: Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) versus BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BELLUS Health $10,000.00 62,133.93 -$31.76 million ($0.82) -9.67

Immune Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A BELLUS Health -399,712.47% -51.92% -48.05%

Risk & Volatility

Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BELLUS Health 0 0 5 0 3.00

BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.61%. Given BELLUS Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BELLUS Health beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis, and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a topical nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis. The company was founded by Daniel Gedeon Teper in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.