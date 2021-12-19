Head to Head Survey: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44% Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 18.57 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.64 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.