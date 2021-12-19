Head to Head Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00

National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 109.89%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than SurgePays.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% National CineMedia -138.47% N/A -12.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.47 -$10.72 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $90.40 million 2.39 -$65.40 million ($1.17) -2.29

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Summary

National CineMedia beats SurgePays on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

