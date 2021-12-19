Head to Head Survey: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ThredUp and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 6.91 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $27.09, indicating a potential upside of 105.39%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boxed beats ThredUp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

