Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00229706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031986 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00519659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00069252 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.