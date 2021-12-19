HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.83

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $287.73 million and approximately $55,491.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00171504 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

