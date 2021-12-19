Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00331319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

