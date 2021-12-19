Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $208,892.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,410,760 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

