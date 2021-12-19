Helpico (HELP) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $380.26 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.