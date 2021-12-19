HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $171.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.85 or 0.99656646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00911517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,490,404 coins and its circulating supply is 264,355,254 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.