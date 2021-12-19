Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.30 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Hive has a market cap of $576.71 million and $21.30 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,464,250 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

